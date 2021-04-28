Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $220.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Argus upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Gabelli raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.92.

ECL opened at $218.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $216.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ecolab has a twelve month low of $181.25 and a twelve month high of $231.36. The stock has a market cap of $62.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.19, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,025,991,000 after purchasing an additional 255,528 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,784,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $818,784,000 after acquiring an additional 361,570 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,572,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $556,548,000 after acquiring an additional 183,123 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 2,171,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $469,826,000 after purchasing an additional 43,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,007,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $434,302,000 after purchasing an additional 283,797 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

