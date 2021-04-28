Ecolab’s (ECL) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $250.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $210.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. G.Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.54.

Ecolab stock opened at $218.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.76. The company has a market capitalization of $62.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab has a 1 year low of $181.25 and a 1 year high of $231.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ecolab will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,095,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 804.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 621,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,424,000 after acquiring an additional 552,590 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,633,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,476,000 after buying an additional 463,611 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Ecolab by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,784,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $818,784,000 after buying an additional 361,570 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova US LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 880,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $190,445,000 after buying an additional 340,782 shares during the period. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

