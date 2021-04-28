Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 77.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Edap Tms in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on Edap Tms from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Edap Tms from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edap Tms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.63.

Shares of EDAP stock opened at $7.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Edap Tms has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $10.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.46 and a 200-day moving average of $6.64. The stock has a market cap of $213.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.17 and a beta of 1.92.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Edap Tms had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.54%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edap Tms will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDAP. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Edap Tms by 157.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 34,978 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Edap Tms in the fourth quarter worth $523,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Edap Tms by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 194,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 16,825 shares during the last quarter.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU); Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL); and Distribution.

