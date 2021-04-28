Edgewell Personal Care Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:EPC)

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 5,692 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,422% compared to the average daily volume of 374 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.17.

Shares of NYSE:EPC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.05. The company had a trading volume of 665,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.93. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1-year low of $25.05 and a 1-year high of $41.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.39.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $451.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 554.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

