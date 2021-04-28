Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS.

Shares of NYSE EIX traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.20. 57,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,014,528. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.90. Edison International has a one year low of $48.47 and a one year high of $66.68. The company has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.38%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Edison International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edison International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.18.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

