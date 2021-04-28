Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target Raised to $72.00

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Edison International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Edison International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.18.

Edison International stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.92. The company had a trading volume of 23,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,528. Edison International has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $66.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.90. The company has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

