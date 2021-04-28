EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 95.8% from the March 31st total of 78,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.0 days.

Shares of EDRVF stock remained flat at $$25.11 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.12. EDP Renováveis has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $30.10.

Get EDP Renováveis alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Societe Generale raised EDP Renováveis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EDP Renováveis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised EDP Renováveis from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

EDP RenovÃ¡veis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electricity generating power stations. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2020, it had an installed capacity of 4,966 megawatts in Europe; 6,766 megawatts in North America; and 436 megawatts in Brazil.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for EDP Renováveis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP Renováveis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.