eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on EGAN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of eGain in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

In other eGain news, CFO Eric Smit sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,270. Insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of eGain during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of eGain by 516.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of eGain during the 4th quarter worth $174,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eGain during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in eGain by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

EGAN opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.19. The company has a market cap of $303.72 million, a PE ratio of 39.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.37. eGain has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. eGain had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $19.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that eGain will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

