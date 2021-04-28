eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.50.
Several brokerages recently commented on EGAN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of eGain in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.
In other eGain news, CFO Eric Smit sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,270. Insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.
EGAN opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.19. The company has a market cap of $303.72 million, a PE ratio of 39.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.37. eGain has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.
eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. eGain had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $19.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that eGain will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.
eGain Company Profile
eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.
