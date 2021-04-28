EHAVE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EHVVF) Short Interest Down 98.0% in April

EHAVE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EHVVF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.0% from the March 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 833,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS EHVVF traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.10. 1,850,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,472,247. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.16. EHAVE has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.70.

EHAVE, Inc, a healthcare company, develops medical cannabis and mental health data platform that integrates with its proprietary and third-party assessment and therapeutic digital applications in Canada. The company offers MegaTeam and Ninja Reflex, a clinically validated digital assessment and rehabilitation software for the patient; and adapts custom and third-party clinically validated digital assessment and rehabilitation software for enhanced patient engagement and data modeling.

