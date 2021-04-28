Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 930.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EFGSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eiffage presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Eiffage stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,878. Eiffage has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $21.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.37.

Eiffage SA engages in the construction, infrastructure, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company's Construction segment offers urban development, building design and construction, property development, and maintenance and facilities management services for public and private-sector customers.

