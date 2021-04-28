Einsteinium (EMC2) Price Tops $0.47 on Major Exchanges

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 28th. In the last week, Einsteinium has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One Einsteinium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000860 BTC on exchanges. Einsteinium has a total market capitalization of $104.69 million and approximately $114,387.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Einsteinium alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.77 or 0.00465377 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004201 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006116 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000605 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Einsteinium Profile

EMC2 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,578,114 coins. The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Einsteinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Einsteinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.