Elamachain (ELAMA) Reaches Market Cap of $20.06 Million

Elamachain (CURRENCY:ELAMA) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. During the last week, Elamachain has traded down 22.7% against the dollar. One Elamachain coin can now be bought for $0.0270 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Elamachain has a market cap of $20.06 million and $4.83 million worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.56 or 0.00065531 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00019947 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.74 or 0.00863868 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.79 or 0.00064111 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.51 or 0.00096781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,340.54 or 0.07999486 BTC.

About Elamachain

ELAMA is a coin. It launched on January 29th, 2020. Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 741,721,125 coins. The official website for Elamachain is www.elamachain.io . Elamachain’s official message board is medium.com/@elamachain . Elamachain’s official Twitter account is @elamachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ELAMACHAIN is an emotional AI platform integrating blockchain technology and AI services to meet the needs of individual users and businesses in connection with the existing ecosystem. ELA Coin (ELAMA) fuels that ecosystem built on AI designed to answer human emotions, while it provides maximized utility to users of ELAMACHAIN platform. ELAMACHAIN’s ecosystem and scalability covers the territory of the “real-world” untouched by precedent blockchain projects, ranging from the application of AI services and practical – and convenient – usage of cryptocurrency in daily lives and businesses. “

Buying and Selling Elamachain

