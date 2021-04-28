Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp trimmed its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,584 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $5,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2,645.2% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

ELAN stock opened at $31.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52 week low of $18.37 and a 52 week high of $34.81.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

ELAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.13.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

