Electric Vehicle Zone Market Cap Hits $35.43 Million (EVZ)

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 28th. In the last week, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0800 or 0.00000146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Electric Vehicle Zone has a total market cap of $35.43 million and approximately $3.60 million worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.66 or 0.00061271 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.29 or 0.00271768 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $565.84 or 0.01030041 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $400.14 or 0.00728413 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00026029 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,742.33 or 0.99652140 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Profile

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official message board is blog.naver.com/zin_life . The official website for Electric Vehicle Zone is www.evzlife.com

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electric Vehicle Zone directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electric Vehicle Zone should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electric Vehicle Zone using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

