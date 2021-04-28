Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Given New $170.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price target hoisted by analysts at KeyCorp from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the game software company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.50% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.91 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EA. Atlantic Securities cut Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.29.

Shares of EA opened at $143.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $110.15 and a one year high of $150.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.01.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Electronic Arts news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.42, for a total transaction of $129,420.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,923,181.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $867,629.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,221,958.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,710 shares of company stock valued at $16,046,419. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EA. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth about $19,529,000. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $3,915,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 23.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 366,573 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,119,000 after purchasing an additional 69,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at about $2,413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

