Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $550.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.26 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Element Solutions updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.300- EPS and its FY21 guidance to at least $1.30 EPS.

ESI traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.65. 1,318,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,819,754. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.13. Element Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $8.93 and a fifty-two week high of $21.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 43.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

ESI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Element Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

