Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.300- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.170. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Element Solutions also updated its FY21 guidance to at least $1.30 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ESI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Element Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.20.

Element Solutions stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,318,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,754. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.51 and its 200 day moving average is $16.78. Element Solutions has a 1-year low of $8.93 and a 1-year high of $21.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $550.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.26 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Element Solutions will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

