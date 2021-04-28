Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.31.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LLY stock traded down $3.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.94. 78,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,131,468. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $188.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.16. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $218.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.