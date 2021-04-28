Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Price Target Cut to $207.00

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $217.00 to $207.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.31.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

NYSE:LLY traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.50. 47,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,131,468. The company has a market cap of $172.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Eli Lilly and has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $218.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $188.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.16.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 70.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.