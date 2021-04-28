Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Price Target Cut to $207.00

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $217.00 to $207.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.32% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.31.
NYSE:LLY traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.50. 47,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,131,468. The company has a market cap of $172.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Eli Lilly and has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $218.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $188.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.16.
In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 70.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.
About Eli Lilly and
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)
Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.