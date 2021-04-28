Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 99.0% from the March 31st total of 72,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of ELSSF remained flat at $$17.94 during midday trading on Wednesday. Elis has a 12-month low of $17.94 and a 12-month high of $17.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.16.

Get Elis alerts:

About Elis

Elis SA provides linen and work wear rental, laundry, and hygiene and well-being services in France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Central Europe, Scandinavia, Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, and Latin America. The company offers work uniforms for the hospitality, healthcare, ultra-clean, beauty, industry, agrifood, and other sectors; automatic clothing dispenser systems; and linens for hospitality and healthcare sectors.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Elis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.