Ellington Financial (EFC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $27.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.06 million. Ellington Financial had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.00%. On average, analysts expect Ellington Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE EFC opened at $18.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $803.84 million, a PE ratio of -22.12 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 43.34, a current ratio of 43.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Ellington Financial has a 52-week low of $8.18 and a 52-week high of $18.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.26.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Ellington Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.15%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 65.93%.

EFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on Ellington Financial in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Ellington Financial from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.22.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

