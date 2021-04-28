Ellington Financial Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:EFC)

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 11,273 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,479% compared to the typical volume of 315 call options.

EFC stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.23. The company had a trading volume of 691,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.15 million, a P/E ratio of -22.11 and a beta of 2.10. Ellington Financial has a 52-week low of $8.18 and a 52-week high of $18.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.26. The company has a quick ratio of 43.34, a current ratio of 43.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $27.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.06 million. Ellington Financial had a positive return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 22.63%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ellington Financial will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Ellington Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.93%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EFC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ellington Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,216,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,566,000 after purchasing an additional 15,008 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Ellington Financial by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 316,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 46,793 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Ellington Financial by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 284,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 63,597 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ellington Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 8,007 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Ellington Financial by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 62,789 shares during the period. 62.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on EFC shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.22.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.