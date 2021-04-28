Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) Short Interest Update

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ESBK opened at $13.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $48.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.84 and its 200 day moving average is $12.45. Elmira Savings Bank has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $16.00.

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.81 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Elmira Savings Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Elmira Savings Bank stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Elmira Savings Bank as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 10.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Elmira Savings Bank

Elmira Savings Bank provides banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. It accepts savings and money market accounts, time deposits, retail and commercial checking accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement arrangements, and NOW accounts. The company also provides consumer loans comprising auto, truck, and motorcycle loans; personal loans; boats, recreational vehicles, and other outdoor sports equipment loans; home improvement/equity loans; jacuzzi/hot tub/pool loans; and lines of credit.

