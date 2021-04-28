Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) Short Interest Down 82.0% in April

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 82.0% from the March 31st total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of Eltek stock opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of -2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.34. Eltek has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $8.12.
Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eltek had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 million during the quarter.
Eltek Company Profile
Eltek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs; and flexible circuitry, such as flex and flex-rigid boards.
