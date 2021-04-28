Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) Short Interest Down 82.0% in April

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 82.0% from the March 31st total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Eltek stock opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of -2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.34. Eltek has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $8.12.

Get Eltek alerts:

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eltek had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELTK. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eltek by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in Eltek by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 29,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Eltek by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 28,670 shares in the last quarter.

Eltek Company Profile

Eltek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs; and flexible circuitry, such as flex and flex-rigid boards.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Eltek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eltek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.