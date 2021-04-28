ELYSIA Price Reaches $0.0191 on Exchanges (EL)

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. In the last week, ELYSIA has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. ELYSIA has a market capitalization of $53.22 million and $7.12 million worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELYSIA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0191 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.84 or 0.00065414 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00020137 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $471.57 or 0.00860719 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00065307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.11 or 0.00096942 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,323.82 or 0.07891929 BTC.

About ELYSIA

ELYSIA (CRYPTO:EL) is a coin. ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,989,449,172 coins and its circulating supply is 2,781,417,190 coins. The official website for ELYSIA is elysia.kr . ELYSIA’s official message board is medium.com/@support_83096 . ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @Elysia_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities. Tokens offered at Elysia platform represent 1) ownership of the real estate asset, 2) equity in a legal structure that owns the asset, 3) an interest in debt secured by the real estate and 4) stream of income based on cash flows from the asset. The Elysia token (EL) is used for transactions such as ecosystem participation registration requirements, real estate token transaction fees, transaction fees for real estate tokens, portfolio commodity investment fees and is a means of payment for the transfer of value to all participants in the Elysia ecosystem.”

Buying and Selling ELYSIA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELYSIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELYSIA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELYSIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

