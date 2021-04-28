EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $38.40 million-$38.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $35 million.

NASDAQ EMKR traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $6.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,104. EMCORE has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $8.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.22. The firm has a market cap of $237.97 million, a PE ratio of -25.96 and a beta of 1.24.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $33.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 million. EMCORE had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 9.18%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EMCORE will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EMKR. Craig Hallum began coverage on EMCORE in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a buy rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EMCORE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers.

