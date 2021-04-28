Emerald Crypto Market Capitalization Reaches $406,156.10 (EMD)

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded up 46.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. One Emerald Crypto coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0212 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Emerald Crypto has a market capitalization of $406,156.10 and approximately $39.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Emerald Crypto has traded up 46.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Emerald Crypto alerts:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000411 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded up 99.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Emerald Crypto Coin Profile

EMD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. The Reddit community for Emerald Crypto is https://reddit.com/r/emeraldcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Emerald Crypto is www.emeraldcrypto.de

According to CryptoCompare, “Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a cryptocurrency based on LiteCoin. It uses proof of work (POW) to create distributed trustless consensus and solve the double-spend problem. There are dedicated seed nodes for syncing into the right blockchain. Emerald Crypto uses 20 second block time for continuous confirmation of the transactions on its blockchain. The mining difficulty is retargeted after each block and is calculated by using the Dark Gravity Wave 3 algorithm. It is an open source project, that rebranded from Emerald to Emerald Crypto on August 04, 2014. “

Buying and Selling Emerald Crypto

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emerald Crypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emerald Crypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Emerald Crypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emerald Crypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.