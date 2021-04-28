Emerald Health Therapeutics (CVE:EMH) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (CVE:EMH)’s share price traded down 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.26. 384,329 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 644,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.28 million and a PE ratio of -0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.45, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Emerald Health Therapeutics Company Profile (CVE:EMH)

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis for medical purpose in Canada. The company is also involved in developing natural health products. It offers dried cannabis strains, pre-rolls, and cannabis oil products to its medical patients. The company was formerly known as T-Bird Pharma Inc and changed its name to Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc in June 2015.

