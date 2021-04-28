Emercoin Achieves Market Cap of $11.88 Million (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. In the last seven days, Emercoin has traded down 36% against the U.S. dollar. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000462 BTC on exchanges. Emercoin has a total market capitalization of $11.88 million and approximately $21,334.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 56.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 78.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded down 72% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00011541 BTC.

Emercoin Coin Profile

EMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 47,346,952 coins. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

