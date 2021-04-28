Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.95 billion-$2.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.02 billion.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EBS. Chardan Capital raised Emergent BioSolutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Benchmark started coverage on Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Emergent BioSolutions from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Emergent BioSolutions has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.57.

EBS traded down $1.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,889. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Emergent BioSolutions has a 12 month low of $60.70 and a 12 month high of $137.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.26.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $583.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.39 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.50%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total transaction of $754,478.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,256,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

