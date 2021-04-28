Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.36 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) will announce sales of $4.36 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.30 billion and the highest is $4.41 billion. Emerson Electric posted sales of $4.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full-year sales of $17.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.77 billion to $17.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $18.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.62 billion to $19.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Emerson Electric.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS.

EMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.08.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EMR opened at $92.16 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric has a 1-year low of $50.03 and a 1-year high of $93.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.98 and a 200 day moving average of $82.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

