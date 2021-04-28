Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stock Position Lessened by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,383,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,783 shares during the period. Emerson Electric comprises approximately 2.4% of Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.23% of Emerson Electric worth $124,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,979,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,674,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,193,000 after buying an additional 767,458 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 278.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 883,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,939,000 after purchasing an additional 649,856 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,058,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,818,000 after purchasing an additional 649,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $47,193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMR traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $92.53. The company had a trading volume of 16,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,837,548. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $50.03 and a 1-year high of $93.57. The firm has a market cap of $55.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.08.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

