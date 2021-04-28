Emerson Electric (EMR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect Emerson Electric to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $92.16 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric has a fifty-two week low of $50.03 and a fifty-two week high of $93.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.14. The stock has a market cap of $55.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.08.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

