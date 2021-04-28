Emgold Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Emgold Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, an increase of 4,737.5% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 382,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Emgold Mining stock opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.05. Emgold Mining has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.12.

Emgold Mining Corporation, a gold exploration and mine development company, explores for and develops mineral properties in western Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, tungsten, lead, copper, zinc, and other mineral deposits. The company's flagship property is the Golden Arrow consisting of 17 patented claims and 494 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 10,000 acres; the Buckskin Rawhide East property comprising 48 unpatented mineral claims covering an area of 960 acres; the New York Canyon property consisting of 21 patented mineral claims and 60 unpatented mining claims covering an area of 1,500 acres; the Mindora property comprising 12 unpatented and 18 unpatented mining claims; the Buckskin Rawhide West consisting of 21 mineral claims; and the Koegel Rawhide property comprising 36 unpatented lode claims covering an area of 720 acres located in Nevada, the United States.

