Eminer (EM) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.35 Million

Eminer (CURRENCY:EM) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. In the last seven days, Eminer has traded 35.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Eminer has a total market capitalization of $12.94 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eminer coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00065532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00019954 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.14 or 0.00848834 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00066080 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.46 or 0.00096355 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,444.21 or 0.08162967 BTC.

Eminer Profile

Eminer is a coin. Its genesis date was July 16th, 2019. Eminer’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,454,500,099 coins. Eminer’s official website is eminer.pro . Eminer’s official message board is medium.com/@EM29172525 . Eminer’s official Twitter account is @eminerfans

According to CryptoCompare, “Eminer hash rate service platform aims to reintegrate and redefine the mining industrial ecology based on blockchain hash rate with blockchain thoughts and finally build into a blockchain hash rate financial service platform integrating hash rate service, financial service, and information service. The corresponding platform token EM makes the miners and their hash rates token-based with certain value liquidity, which is the core of the entire Eminer ecosystem. “

Eminer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eminer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eminer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eminer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

