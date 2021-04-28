Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Tops 1-Day Volume of $307,458.00

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 28th. In the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded 27% higher against the dollar. Empty Set Dollar has a market cap of $77.81 million and $307,458.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000320 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00061465 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $149.44 or 0.00274489 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004367 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $563.77 or 0.01035507 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00025787 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $387.42 or 0.00711593 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,485.05 or 1.00076238 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Profile

Empty Set Dollar launched on August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here . Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Empty Set Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Empty Set Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Empty Set Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

