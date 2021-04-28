ENB Financial (OTCMKTS:ENBP) Trading Down 0.8%

ENB Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:ENBP) shares dropped 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.21 and last traded at $21.33. Approximately 1,505 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.70 and a 200-day moving average of $19.83.

ENB Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ENBP)

ENB Financial Corp, headquartered in Ephrata, PA, is the bank holding company for its wholly-owned subsidiary Ephrata National Bank. Ephrata National Bank operates from twelve full-service locations in Lancaster County, southeastern Lebanon County, and southern Berks County, Pennsylvania, with the headquarters located at 31 E.

