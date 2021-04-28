Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na lowered its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,013 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,889 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENB. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 13,370 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 23,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 4.6% in the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,379 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 131,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge stock opened at $37.67 on Wednesday. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.97 and a fifty-two week high of $37.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities increased their target price on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.