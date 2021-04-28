Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Sets New 12-Month High at $47.37

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$47.37 and last traded at C$47.07, with a volume of 1866081 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$46.73.

ENB has been the topic of several research reports. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$51.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. CSFB set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Enbridge to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.36.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$46.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$42.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.33, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of C$95.38 billion and a PE ratio of 31.87.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$10.01 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 3.0000002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Company Profile (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

