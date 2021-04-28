Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.94-4.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.06-5.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.07 billion.Encompass Health also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.940-4.160 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EHC. Zacks Investment Research cut Encompass Health from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Encompass Health from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.38.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health has a 52 week low of $40.86 and a 52 week high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st.

In other news, CAO Andrew L. Price sold 8,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $699,144.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,642 shares in the company, valued at $5,180,458.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.