Encore Capital Group (ECPG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Encore Capital Group to post earnings of $2.01 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $382.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.50 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 24.75%. On average, analysts expect Encore Capital Group to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $38.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. Encore Capital Group has a 12 month low of $22.10 and a 12 month high of $49.01.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

