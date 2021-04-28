Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $91.30

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $91.30 and last traded at $91.13, with a volume of 2601 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $90.66.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DAVA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Cowen raised their target price on Endava from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Endava from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.11.

Get Endava alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 301.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $29.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $28.77. Endava had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $139.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.41 million. Analysts expect that Endava plc will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endava in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Endava by 233.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,180,000 after acquiring an additional 174,982 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its stake in Endava by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 83,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,384,000 after purchasing an additional 14,129 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 10,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in shares of Endava by 6.2% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Endava (NYSE:DAVA)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.