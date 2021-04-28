Endor Protocol Price Hits $0.0551 on Top Exchanges (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. One Endor Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0551 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges. Endor Protocol has a market capitalization of $80.98 million and $806,368.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Endor Protocol has traded down 7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $285.48 or 0.00520343 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001037 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004105 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005926 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.10 or 0.00197032 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00022970 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Endor Protocol Profile

EDR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,045,298 coins. Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Endor Protocol Coin Trading

