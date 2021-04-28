Energi (NRG) 24-Hour Volume Hits $434,330.00

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. Energi has a market cap of $128.05 million and approximately $434,330.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Energi has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.21 or 0.00005804 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00050201 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.49 or 0.00323191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00009057 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00032730 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00009274 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 39,949,898 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Energi is www.energi.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.