Energo (TSL) Market Cap Reaches $465,506.88

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded up 20.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 28th. One Energo coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Energo has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. Energo has a total market capitalization of $465,506.88 and approximately $3,774.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Energo Profile

Energo (CRYPTO:TSL) is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 coins. Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Energo is www.energolabs.com . Energo’s official message board is blog.energolabs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

Energo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

