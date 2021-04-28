Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Price Target Raised to $10.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ET. UBS Group raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upgraded Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.65.

Shares of NYSE:ET traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,281,402. Energy Transfer has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $9.55. The company has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.10 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.87.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $10.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. On average, analysts forecast that Energy Transfer will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

