Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Price Target Raised to $10.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.34% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ET. UBS Group raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upgraded Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.65.
Shares of NYSE:ET traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,281,402. Energy Transfer has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $9.55. The company has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.10 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.87.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.42% of the company’s stock.
Energy Transfer Company Profile
Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.
