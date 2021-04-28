Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Mizuho

Equities researchers at Mizuho began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.65.

Shares of ET stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $8.60. 984,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,281,402. The firm has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.00 and a beta of 2.54. Energy Transfer has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $9.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $10.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

