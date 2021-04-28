Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Mizuho

Equities researchers at Mizuho began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.65.
Shares of ET stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $8.60. 984,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,281,402. The firm has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.00 and a beta of 2.54. Energy Transfer has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $9.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.42% of the company’s stock.
Energy Transfer Company Profile
Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.
