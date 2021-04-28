Energycoin (ENRG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $330,866.98

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded up 45.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. Over the last seven days, Energycoin has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. Energycoin has a total market capitalization of $330,866.98 and approximately $11.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energycoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00034785 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00026096 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00009016 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 75.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005163 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00006524 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Energycoin Profile

Energycoin (ENRG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energycoin’s official website is energycoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “EnergyCoin (ENRG) is a pure PoS scrypt altcoin with an initial distribution of 110000000 coins going to the 2000 members of the community. The PoS annualised rates drop by 2% per year from 10% to 2% in year 5 – thereafter at year six there is a fixed interest rate of 1% per annum. There is a thirty second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. “

