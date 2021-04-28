Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EPAC shares. CJS Securities started coverage on Enerpac Tool Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Enerpac Tool Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

EPAC opened at $26.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 447.41 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.66. Enerpac Tool Group has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $28.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $120.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.98 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Enerpac Tool Group will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

