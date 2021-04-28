EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $801.87 Million

Equities analysts predict that EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) will announce $801.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for EnerSys’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $808.70 million and the lowest is $794.50 million. EnerSys reported sales of $781.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnerSys will report full-year sales of $2.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $2.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover EnerSys.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.34 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ENS shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of EnerSys from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in EnerSys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,634,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,773,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $396,502,000 after purchasing an additional 272,627 shares in the last quarter. Hill City Capital LP purchased a new position in EnerSys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,273,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in EnerSys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,506,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 338,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,090,000 after purchasing an additional 183,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

ENS stock opened at $93.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.76. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $52.04 and a 52 week high of $104.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.71 and its 200 day moving average is $86.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.96%.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

